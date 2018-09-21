It is now safe for Florence County residents to return home after officials lifted the remainder of mandatory evacuation orders due to floodwaters caused by Florence.

On Sunday afternoon, Florence County officials lifted the mandatory evacuation order for Zone 2 along Lynches River, from Highway 52 bridge to Highway 378 bridge.

Zone 2 includes:

N. Old Georgetown Road from Hwy 52 to Creek Road

Chester Road and Plum Road @ Hwy 52

Othello Road from N. Old Georgetown to Henneghan Road

Gause Canal Road from Lemuel Road to N. Old Georgetown Road

New Coward Road from Gause Canal to Pine Forest Road

Anderson Bridge between Bayberry Road and N Old Georgetown Road

E. Friendfield Road from Union School to Francis Marion Road

Francis Marion Road on the East side of Lynches River

Bayberry Road

E. Williams Road

Catfish Road

Jeffords Road

E. Friendfield Road

Cockfield Landing Road

Litter Fishery Road

Weaver Lane

Courtney Point Road

Dove Lane

Albany Road

Ruth Road

Henneghan Road

Cooper Road

Chances Way

Bunk Road

Darby Road

Crawford Road

Pine Forrest Road

Bush Lane

Durango Road

Cambridge Road

Lockwood Road

Worrell Lane

Swamp Fox Road

Black Elbow Lane

Indigo Landing Road

Horse House Road

New Coward Road

DOT Ave.

Cypress Road

Cheat Lane

Wicklow Road

Fawn Lane

Chester Rd

Clearbrook

Grands Lane

Jimmy Lane

Kirk Road

Evacuation orders for Zone 1 in the county were lifted Saturday.

As residents prepare to return home, Florence County Emergency Management officials warn that some roads in the area may be damaged or have standing water. Those roads have been blocked by barriers, and residents should not remove or drive around the barriers.

While it is now safe to return homes in Florence County, officials advise residents to use caution, and they offered the following tips.

Before entering your home, look outside for down or low hanging power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks or other damage. Parts of your home may be collapsed or damaged. Approach entrances carefully. See if porch roofs and overhangs have all their supports.

Watch out for wild animals, especially poisonous snakes that may have come into your home with the floodwater.

If you smell natural or propane, gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department.

If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwater.

Materials such as cleaning products, paint, batteries, contaminated fuel, and damaged fuel containers are hazardous. Check with local authorities for assistance with disposal to avoid risk.

During cleanup, wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.

Clean and disinfect everything that got wet. Mud left from floodwater can contain sewage and other harmful chemicals.

Make sure your food and water are safe. Discard items that have been exposed to floodwater, including canned goods, water bottles, plastic utensils, and baby bottle nipples. When in doubt, throw it out!

