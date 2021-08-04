Isolated strong storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon and a few could be a bit strong. Check back for updates!

Confidence is increasing in the potential for a few strong storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Here's the setup:

An organized line of showers and storms will weaken as it moves east out of Middle Tennessee early Thursday morning.

We are only expecting some scattered showers, no storms, with the first batch of activity Thursday morning.

We may see a break in the rain chances late morning into the afternoon with only spotty activity lingering around the area.

This is where some key factors come into play... *IF* we see a break in the rain chances, instability may increase enough for a few strong storms to develop during the afternoon.

The main threats would be from the potential for large hail (up to the size of half dollars) and strong winds (gusts up to 60 mph).

Conditions are not favorable for the development of tornadoes.

However, if the clouds and showers stick around, they would help to limit instability and we would have less of a chance of having strong storms with afternoon/evening round of activity. Check back for updates!

As of now, our entire area is highlighted under a "marginal" risk (level 1 on a scale of 1 to 5) for severe weather Thursday.

Timing appears to be from around 2 pm through about 9 pm.

This will not be an organized line of storms, just scattered activity.

It's always a good idea to stay alert when we have the potential for impactful weather in the forecast!