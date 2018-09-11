Some of the coldest air we have seen this season will arrive this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a freeze warning for all of East Tennessee from midnight Friday until noon on Saturday.

Saturday morning lows will fall below freezing for everyone and could drop down into the 20s across the higher elevations.

These conditions could potentially kill or damage unprotected plants or crops. This is also a good time to drain water hoses so they don't freeze.

LINK: 7-DAY FORECAST

Stay tuned to WBIR Weather for additional updates!

maxuser

maxuser

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

© 2018 WBIR