Some of the coldest air we have seen this season will arrive this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a freeze warning for all of East Tennessee from midnight Friday until noon on Saturday.
Saturday morning lows will fall below freezing for everyone and could drop down into the 20s across the higher elevations.
These conditions could potentially kill or damage unprotected plants or crops. This is also a good time to drain water hoses so they don't freeze.
Stay tuned to WBIR Weather for additional updates!
