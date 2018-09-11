Some of the coldest air we have seen this season will arrive this weekend.

Saturday morning lows will be near freezing in the Central and Southern Valley. Lows in the the 20s are expected across the Plateau, Upper East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and the Foothills/Smokies.

These temperatures could kill or significantly damage any sensitive plants that are left unprotected.

Go ahead and take those garden hoses off the house so they don't freeze tonight.

The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a freeze warning for all of East Tennessee overnight until noon on Saturday.

Stay tuned to WBIR Weather for additional updates! Even colder temperatures are expected Saturday into Sunday morning... Lows will be in the lower to middle 20s area-wide.

