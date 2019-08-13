LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office has an important memo for its regular offenders or even those thinking off committing their first crime.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 12 to 8 p.m. for Tuesday. Heat indices will be upwards of 100-105 degrees locally and regionally.

Wartburg and Oakdale will have feels like temps around 100, with several other nearby areas experiencing slightly lower but still hot, heat index temperatures on Tuesday. Knoxville, Lenoir City, Oak Ridge, Dandridge, Clinton and many other cities and towns will have temperatures that feel several degrees over the 100 mark.

"MEMO

TO: All Loudon County Criminals, Thieves and Law Breakers

FROM: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office - Patrol Division

RE: Request for Good Behavior Cooperation due to Extreme Heat

Due to today’s extreme heat wave that our weather friends at WATE 6, WBIR, and WVLT have advised us of, the entire LCSO patrol division is asking all criminals, thieves and law breakers to consider ceasing any illegal activity today.

Let’s be honest - our uniforms are basically black, thermal-like, wool blankets that could keep an Eskimo warm during the coldest days of January. Our heroic batman belt and equipment adds approximately 30 + pounds to our life-saving physiques and the heat index is supposed to be around 107 degrees today; wayyyy too hot to be outside of our nicely air conditioned patrol cars.

So. No breaking into houses that you don’t live in. Don’t take things that aren’t yours. Stop fighting with your neighbors over a disputed property line. Know how to work your smart device so that you’re not accidentally dialing 911 each and every hour. Obey the speed limit. And if you’re reading this while driving, badddd person - put the phone down!

Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. We will be more than willing to reconsider our crime halting request around the end of October, first of November. Maybe.

And on a serious note from all of us, stay cool, make sure your pets have plenty of water and be sure to check and make sure you have all your kids when exit a vehicle at anytime!

Disclaimer: Yes. We used Corporal Frye’s Jawline to grab your attention so you’d read this important memo"

The Storm Prediction Center has also put East Tennessee under a slight risk for severe storms Tuesday evening.

The main threat from this line of storms will be damaging wind starting after 4 p.m.

However, an isolated spin up is possible due to rotation in the atmosphere.

