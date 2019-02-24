KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 59-year-old man died after he drove his car into floodwaters in West Knoxville on Saturday night, according to Rural Metro Fire and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told Rural Metro Fire they tried to yell at the driver, Christopher J. Doody, to stop as he slowly drove his car into the water on South Peters Road near Ebenezer Road.

KCSO said deputies were dispatched around 12:06 a.m.

Rural Metro firefighters and divers from Knox County Rescue pulled him out of his car. Floodwaters covered the car, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Emergency responders then took Doody to Parkwest Hospital, but he died there. Rural Metro Fire said it is unknown how long the man was in the water.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances.

Rural Metro Fire is reminding drivers to not go into floodwaters, because they will not know how deep the water truly is.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said to not drive through water unless you can see the pavement.