KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of schools and businesses closed Tuesday, Jan. 29, after several inches of snow and cold temperatures blanketed parts of East Tennessee.

And some were planning for closures and delays for a second day come Wednesday as crews worked to clear roads and cold temperatures threatened to go down into the single digits.

Knox County Schools will be on a 1-hour delay out of an 'abundance of caution.'

CLOSINGS: Blount, Sevier, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Harlan, Jefferson, Laurel, McCreary, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Roane, and Whitley County Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather.

OTHER DELAYS: Fentress, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Lee, Oneida, Rogersville, Scott, and Union County Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday.

Remember- school officials make the decision on whether or not to cancel or delay schools. They then add it to our automated system which updates instantly.

