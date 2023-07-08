Knox County crews begin storm damage cleanup, some roads remain closed

Officials say clearing roads for emergency access is the top priority. Roadside debris will be picked up in the coming weeks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennesseans are cleaning up after storms Monday brought strong winds, lightning and rain to the region.

Crews worked through the night to clear more than 200 downed trees as several areas in Knox County suffered significant damage.

Some county roads remain closed as of Tuesday morning:

Bob Kirby Road

Bob Grey Road

Essex Drive

Whitlock Lane

Pleasant Ridge Road

Norfolk Drive

Karns, Cedar Bluff and Lovell Road may have been the hardest hit, according to officials.

Residents were forced to clear more than 300 units at the Lovell Crossing Apartments. KAT buses are helping lead evacuation efforts.

“Quick, hard-hitting storms like this can be scary,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Thankfully, our crews and personnel are always prepared for emergencies, and we are able to respond quickly.”

Officials say Knox County, along with other municipalities, have already formed an emergency response team to begin assessing the damage.