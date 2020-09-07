x
KPD warns of flooded roads, downed trees in North Knoxville

This is a developing weather situation, check in with WBIR on the 10News Weather App or WBIR.com.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning the public of flooded roads and downed trees in parts of Knoxville. 

On Thursday afternoon, the department took to social media warning of multiple flooded roads in northwest Knoxville. 

The areas most affected are Kingston Pike, Papermill Drive, Western Avenue, Sanderson, and Pleasant Ridge areas, KPD said.

A little after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, KUB was reporting 3,500 out of 214,987 customers were without power. 98.3% of customers still did have power. 

This is a developing story, check in with 10News throughout the evening for updates. 

