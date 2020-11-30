x
Latest school delays and closings Tuesday due to wintry weather in East Tennessee

Some schools will be closed or on delays Tuesday due to potentially slick roads from wintry weather.

Latest Closings

Here is the current list of closings and delays:

  • Blount County - Delayed two hours Tuesday (virtual and in-class)
  • Claiborne County - Closed Tuesday
  • Fentress County - Closed Tuesday
  • First Lutheran School - Delayed two hours Tuesday
  • Heritage Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday
  • Knox County Schools - Delayed two hours Tuesday (virtual and in-class)
  • Union County - Closed Tuesday

