Latest school delays and closings Tuesday due to wintry weather in East Tennessee

Some East Tennessee schools will be on a delay or closed Tuesday due to wintry weather.
Here is the current list of closings and delays:
- Blount County - Delayed two hours Tuesday (virtual and in-class)
- Claiborne County - Closed Tuesday
- Fentress County - Closed Tuesday
- First Lutheran School - Delayed two hours Tuesday
- Heritage Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday
- Knox County Schools - Delayed two hours Tuesday (virtual and in-class)
- Union County - Closed Tuesday
