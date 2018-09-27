East Tennessee continues to be under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday evening after heavy rains and saturated grounds caused localized flooding across some parts of the area.

►Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of East Tennessee through Thursday evening

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area until 8 p.m. Thursday, warning that locally heavy rain could cause flooding in lower-lying areas, particularly for those living near a body of water and in poor drainage areas.

A Flood Warning will also remain in effect for McMinn County until 7 a.m. Thursday, which includes Athens, Sweetwater, Etowah, Englewood, Niota, Calhoun, Riceville, Hillsview, Clear Water, Murray Store and Dentville.

Authorities are urging anyone who comes across flooded roads to turn around to prevent injury or death. People should be particularly cautious on the roads at night when it's more difficult to recognize dangerous spots.

Flooding has been reported in portions of the area, including McMinn County and Sweetwater where they've seen flooding across some roads and near schools in flood-prone areas. Near downtown Sweetwater, the floodplain along Sweetwater Creek saw waters rise up to the picnic tables along walking trails there.

McMinn County Schools will be closed Thursday because of the localized flooding. On Wednesday night, a break in the rain provided a small reprieve before scattered showers return Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Valley Authority said it saw more than 8 inches of rain in two days in some places and had to spill a few of its dams in the Valley, including the Fort Loudoun and Chickamauga dams.

Most of Knox County was spared from any serious flooding concerns. Waters filled the streets in parts of Farragut and Bakertown Road, and the soaked ground from heavy rain caused a few downed branches and trees in places such as along Northshore Drive, but otherwise few issues with flooding were reported in Knox or Blount counties Wednesday.

To the south in the Chattanooga area, one person drowned in the Soddy-Daisy community in Hamilton County as swift floodwaters rushed through roads and ditches in portions of the area. Several people had to be evacuated from their homes and an 11-year-old boy had to be rescued from a drainage culvert.

