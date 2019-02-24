KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after he drove his car into floodwaters in West Knoxville Saturday night, according to Rural Metro Fire.

It happened on North Peters Road near Ebenezer Road, Rural Metro Fire said. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched around 12:06 a.m.

Rural Metro firefighters and divers from Knox County Rescue pulled him out of his car, but he died at the hospital. Floodwaters covered it, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Witnesses told Rural Metro Fire they tried to yell at the man to stop as he slowly drove his car into the water.

Emergency responders transported the man to Parkwest Hospital, but he died there. Rural Metro Fire said it is unknown how long the man was in the water.

Officials did not release any information about the man, pending notification to his family. 10News will provide any updates when we get them.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances.

Rural Metro Fire is reminding drivers to not go into floodwaters, because they will not know how deep the water truly is.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said to not drive through water unless you can see the pavement.