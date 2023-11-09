Meet our new meteorologist: Cassie Nall is returning to WBIR!

Welcome back, Cassie!!! We've missed you tons and we're so grateful to have you back in our Channel 10 family!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We've got some great news that many people have been waiting to hear for a while: Meteorologist Cassie Nall is coming back to East Tennessee and WBIR!

That's right: Cassie will be back on Channel 10 in a few weeks! Last week, we teased the announcement of a new meteorologist on 10About Town and social media... and nearly everyone instantly guessed who it was. Some of you must have really missed her!

Cassie left Knoxville a little more than a year ago, trading Rocky Top for the Rockies to pursue a job in Colorado at WeatherNation.

"I loved my time working at WeatherNation, and living in Colorado was an absolute blast. I got to hike 14,000-foot mountains and experience winter on a whole new level. But the bottom line is: I missed the Southeast. And I'm grateful for the opportunity to come back and work at WBIR again," Cassie said. "I'm looking forward to being part of the Straight from the Heart team and getting out and exploring all that East Tennessee has to hold with our 10About Town newscast. So, Rocky Top, you're about to be home, sweet home to me again. Can't wait to see you in a few weeks on WBIR!"

And with that, welcome back, Cassie! We've missed you tons and we're so grateful to have you back in our Channel 10 family!