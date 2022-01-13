Messy weather is expected this weekend; Rain, sleet, a wintry mix and snow are all possible

Another chance for wintry weather is in the forecast for East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky... But this time, there is more uncertainty.

An area of low pressure will move through the Southeast this weekend and could bring some wintry weather to the area.

The reason for the higher-than-normal level of uncertainty with this system is that small changes in the track of the low could cause big changes to the timing of the cold air interacting with moisture.

This would change snow accumulation totals and alter who could see impacts to roads.... Right now, models are NOT in agreement with how this could all play out.

The main impacts from system are expected to be felt on Sunday, so we are still in the "planning" phase.

Let's talk about timing...

There will be a chance for a few spotty light rain showers or periods of a light wintry mix through the day Saturday but no impacts are expected and again, this should be hit or miss.

Widespread precipitation will move in overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This is where we need to break our viewing area apart into two sections: the Valley and the "Horseshoe".

The counties shaded in white make up the "horseshoe" of locations that typically have a better chance of seeing wintry weather due to elevation and latitude.

They include the Plateau, northern Valley and higher elevations of the Foothills and Mountains.

With the system moving in this weekend, the "horseshoe" counties will likely have a wintry mix or snow for most of the event and are therefore expected to have the higher snow totals. NOTE: They will also have the higher chance of travel impacts on Sunday.

**A Winter Storm WATCH has been issued for the higher elevations of our eastern counties from 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Monday in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions.**

Now for the Valley... This is where we have the most uncertainty with precipitation type.

As of now, it looks like we may start with a wintry mix early Sunday morning but then change to rain into the early afternoon.

Colder air will move in and we'll transition from rain to snow through the afternoon into the evening.

Because of the uncertainty on timing and precipitation type, there is a big spread in possible totals for the Valley ranging from a light dusting up to enough snow for impacts to roads.

We will continue to refine the details as we get closer to the event.