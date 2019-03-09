KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking for a way to help folks affected by Dorian, Mid Mod Collective on Central Street is collecting water donations for disaster relief.

The furniture store is filling up one of its box trucks with cases of water.

It plans to drive it to the East Coast themselves after hurricane Dorian hits.

"When disasters like this happen you always kind of wonder what you can do to help but you also feel helpless because you're so far away from the coast, so you know, we just figured everyone's going to need good clean drinking water," said Blake Deal, a partner at Mid Mod Collective.

Deal said they will continue to collect water until they leave for the coast and he hopes the truck will be full by then.

He said they don't know where they will go just yet because it will depend on which area needs the most help.

WBIR

WBIR

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian finally begins to move away from Grand Bahama

RELATED: Young-Williams looking for emergency fosters to help animals in need when hurricanes strike

RELATED: Airbnb hosts open homes to hurricane evacuees & relief workers for free

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered for entire South Carolina coastline, lane reversals for I-26

RELATED: How you can help Tennessee Red Cross volunteers as they head to the coast to prepare for Dorian