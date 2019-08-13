KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — **A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the areas shaded in yellow until 10 PM**

WBIR Weather

TIMING: Another round of strong to severe storms is moving onto the Plateau. These storms will continue east into the Valley and move into the Mountains after 8 pm.

WBIR Weather

IMPACTS: The main threat will be from the potential from damaging winds. Hail is also possible. While the chances of a tornado are very low, an isolated spin-up is not out of the question.

wbir

East Tennessee could see damaging wind from the storms, with speeds 60 mph or more.

Cloud to ground lightning will also present a threat. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors.

These storms could also bring locally heavy rainfall with them.

Remember, be prepared with a safe space and to keep an eye on your weather alerts throughout the evening.