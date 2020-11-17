Mother Nature sending mixed signals for the 2020-2021 winter season

Can the woolly worm really be trusted? Or should you follow the guidance of the persimmon seed? Let's not forget the acorns and fogs in August, either!

Each fall, the 10Weather team has some fun and takes a look at the weather folklore of East Tennessee.

So what is Mother Nature trying to tell us about the upcoming winter season?

Let's start with persimmons.

These small tomato-looking fruits apparently contain a wealth of knowledge about meteorology... and the seeds are sometimes hard to interpret.

There are three options:

A spoon indicates plenty of snow for you to "shovel". A knife foretells of sharp cold that will "cut" through you. A fork represents mild conditions.

Chief Meteorologist Todd Howell and Meteorologist Cassie Nall took on the challenge of cutting the seeds open.

The results were.... open for interpretation.

Of the 12 seeds that they opened, 5 were "spoons", 5 were "knives" and 2 were "forks".

So according to the persimmon seeds, we can expect a harsh winter with biting cold and plenty of snow.

But not so fast... The winner of this year's Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk, North Carolina, says otherwise.

Each of the worm's 13 segments represents a week of winter.

Black fur represents cold weather. Brown fur indicates milder conditions.

The winning worm, named "Chamber Charger," had black segments on it's head and tail, with quite a bit of brown in the middle.

This pattern would foretell of a chilly start, mild middle and cold ending to the winter season.

What about the acorn crop?

This was a banner year for acorns in the Smokies, which would indicate that a long and harsh winter is ahead.

Lots of acorns means lots of fat bears and folklore says that a large acorn crop is Mother Nature's way of taking care of wildlife in preparation for the cold months ahead.

And last but not least...

The number of days with fog in August is said to equal the number of days with snow during the winter.

This year, we had 18 days with fog reported at the McGhee Tyson Airport (our official climate site). 4 of those days were "thick" with visibility of 1/4 of a mile or less.

So according to those numbers, it looks like we can expect 18 days with snow this winter, including a few heavy snow events.