All Hawkins County emergency agencies and a Hancock County rescue squad are responding to a mudslide on Highway 70 North early Thursday morning.

TDOT cited Tennessee Highway Patrol in its reports the entire road is closed between Cave Springs Road and Clinch Valley Road. The mudslide washed away the road, dispatch said. TDOT's report said it is not estimated to be clear until 3:00 p.m. next Monday.

Two vehicles were involved in the landslide, and crews were working to get them out around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Hawkins County dispatch.

HCEMS took at least one person form the scene, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson. Hawkins County dispatch did not know anything about the severity of injuries .

