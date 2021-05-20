Near record-breaking highs possible this week!

Summer-time heat moves in this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A ridge of high pressure is holding strong across the southeast and is setting things up for a big warming trend.

On average, the first 90-degree day in Knoxville is June 2. This year, it could happen as early as the last week of May.

Temperatures this warm typically happen in the middle of July and early August.

Knoxville could potentially tie or break record highs starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday.

Although it is going to be hot, the humidity will not feel summer-like yet.