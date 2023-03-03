NWS: Knoxville NOAA weather radio station having intermittent issues as severe weather looms

The NWS said the Knoxville-area weather station is having intermittent issues, so people in the area should have another way to receive alerts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The National Weather Service in Morristown said the Knoxville-area weather radio station experienced intermittent issues on Friday that it is working to fix.

The NWS said the Knoxville NOAA weather radio station sends out weather alerts and information over NOAA weather radios to the following counties: Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties.

The NWS said the issues could cause some people to not receive important weather alerts on their radios. The outage does not affect other alert systems -- only NOAA weather radios.

Due to the higher threat of severe weather across all of East Tennessee on Friday, people need to have several ways to receive alerts. The NWS said this includes local television stations, local radio stations, and phone apps. In the event of a tornado warning, cell phones are able to receive WEA warnings.