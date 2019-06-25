NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed they found evidence that seven tornadoes had touched down in Tennessee and southern Kentucky after multiple strong storms moved through the area since last week.

Surveyors found tornado damage during a site survey east of Allardt in Fentress County on Tuesday following Monday's storms. The NWS estimates that tornado was an EF1 with max winds of 90 miles per hour, and it traveled on the ground about 3 miles.

Surveyors determined a EF0 tornado was also on the ground in Antioch, Tenn. Friday night for over a mile.

NWS inspectors reported that an EF0 tornado touched down in Antioch, and traveled approximately 1 and one quarter miles, leaving a path of damage 50 yards-wide, at it's broadest.

It began near the intersection of Anderson Road and Country Way Road, traveled in an apparent U-shaped path, moving toward the southeast, leaving a number of broken trees and damaged homes along its' path. As the tornado turned east at one point, it gained strength, and caused significant roof and siding damage to a number of homes along Leatherbury Ct., Seasons lake Ct., and Seasons Drive. Spotters believe the tornado lifted somewhere in the area of Smith Springs Parkway and Mt. View Road.

In Kentucky, the National Weather Service has determined that EF1 tornadoes touched down in Allen and Simpson counties. Two separate tornadoes were confirmed in Christian County, KY, one near Gracey and the other near Herndon, from Friday night. Another tornado has been confirmed in Trigg County.

Numerous tornado and severe storm warnings had been issued in the past week.

The National Weather Service measures tornado damage on the Enhanced Fujita Scale:

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph

EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph

EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph

EF5...Violent...>200 mph