NWS: Preliminary assessment shows West Knox County apartment complex hit by EF-2 tornado

All residents at Lovell Crossing Apartments were displaced after multiple buildings were heavily damaged.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The National Weather Service said a preliminary assessment shows an EF-2 tornado hit the Lovell Crossing Apartments in West Knox County Monday.

The tornado had 130 mph winds and was on a path 200 yards wide, according to the NWS's preliminary assessment.

Only minor injuries have been reported, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The NWS plans to continue assessing the damage across the area. A final assessment with results is expected by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS said since records began there have been no recorded tornadoes in Knox County in August.

400 Lovell Crossing residents were displaced after the tornado hit. The Red Cross is assisting some of them.

One neighbor said he was at home when the storm hit.

"The wind is just getting faster and faster, and I was just like, you know, 'I need to get out of here," said Zeeshan Ayub, who lives in the area. "Force the door closed, I locked it and I just dove into my bathroom."

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it could take up to a week to clear the debris and make sure people can safely return home.