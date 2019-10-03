According to Sevier County Electric, almost 4,000 people were experiencing power outages as of 11:44 p.m. on Saturday night.

That number was down to around 1,200 people as of 6:42 a.m. Sunday morning.

10News has also received reports of downed trees and power lines in the Gatlinburg area.

US 441 is closed at this time.

Wind gusts over 70 mph have been recorded at Cove Mountain in Sevier County. Additionally, the Smoky Mountains of Monroe, Blount, Sevier, Cocke and Greene Co will remain under a High Wind Warning until early Sunday morning.

This happened as a strong storm system moved through East Tennessee late Saturday night.

WBIR