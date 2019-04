Over 1,000 people in Knoxville lost power on Friday morning after high winds knocked down power lines last night.

KUB tells 10News that an outage occurred when a large tree came down on Woods-Smith Road at 7:10 a.m.

The tree broke two poles and brought down associated wires and equipment.

Immediately after that, 1,040 people were without power. By 9:15 a.m. though, that number was down to 38.

KUB says repairs can be expected through mid to late afternoon today.

WBIR