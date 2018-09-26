CHATTANOOGA — A person drowned Wednesday in Soddy Daisy near the Chattanooga area, according to Police Captain Jeff Gann.

The area, like much of the Tennessee Valley, was hit hard by flooding that spilled over banks of creeks and drainage areas, flooding into streets and backyards.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

**A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Kentucky until 2 p.m. Wednesday and until 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of East Tennessee. Locally heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.**

