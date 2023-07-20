Pigeon Forge Fire Dept. asks people along waterways to move to higher ground

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department said while water may be receding, they are expecting to rise more over the evening.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge Police Department said people located along waterways should move to higher elevations, even if the water looked like it was receding. They said they are expecting to see it rise more Thursday evening.

The fire department said the city saw several inches of rainfall over the area, with additional rainfall predicted later.

Showers and storms swept through the East Tennessee area on Thursday, dumping rain. More storms were expected on Friday, but rain was not expected over the weekend.