Power outages, damage as severe weather moves through East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — As severe weather moves through East Tennessee, several utility departments are reporting power outages.

The Maryville Electric Department is reporting more than 400 without power.

The Alcoa Electric Department is reporting 112 without power.

The Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 530 without power.

Storm damage

Blount County:

Down trees, some reports of cable lines down

Crews have been sent out

Some trees down on roads: Glenn Road, Thompson Bridge Road and Sevierville Road at Westfield Drive

Roane County: