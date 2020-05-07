x
Power outages, damage as severe weather moves through East Tennessee

As severe weather moves through East Tennessee, several utility departments are reporting power outages.
TENNESSEE, USA — As severe weather moves through East Tennessee, several utility departments are reporting power outages.

The Maryville Electric Department is reporting more than 400 without power.

The Alcoa Electric Department is reporting 112  without power.

The Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 530 without power.

Storm damage

Blount County:

  • Down trees, some reports of cable lines down
  • Crews have been sent out
  • Some trees down on roads: Glenn Road, Thompson Bridge Road and Sevierville Road at Westfield Drive

Roane County:

  • Trees down
  • Crews were just dispatched