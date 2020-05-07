Power outages, damage as severe weather moves through East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — As severe weather moves through East Tennessee, several utility departments are reporting power outages.
The Maryville Electric Department is reporting more than 400 without power.
The Alcoa Electric Department is reporting 112 without power.
The Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 530 without power.
Storm damage
Blount County:
- Down trees, some reports of cable lines down
- Crews have been sent out
- Some trees down on roads: Glenn Road, Thompson Bridge Road and Sevierville Road at Westfield Drive
Roane County:
- Trees down
- Crews were just dispatched