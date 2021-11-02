Winter WX | Crews working to restore power across Kentucky

Ice has been weighing down power lines and leading to potential power outages across the state.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winter weather moving through Kentucky has led to power outages across the state.

Ice can weigh on powerlines, causing them to bend or break. MetroSafe 911 has also received reports of transformers blowing because of the ice.

LG&E is now reporting less than 1,000 customers in Jefferson County were without power. As of 11 a.m., 729 customers are experiencing outages. The largest widespread outages appear to be around Jeffersontown and south of Fairdale near Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Less than 200 Bullitt County customers are currently without power. Further away, more than 2,000 outages have been reported in Fayette County.

At around 6 a.m., Nolin RECC reported around 1,200 outages around Elizabethtown. Now, only 21 customers are experiencing outages.

Duke Energy has not reported any outages in Indiana.

If you lose power you should call your power company. Stay away from downed wires and report the location immediately. Always assume any downed wire is live. LG&E also warns that you or someone working for you should use caution when clearing fallen tree limbs and debris from your yard after a storm. Avoid making contact with branches or debris that may be in contact with downed power lines.

LG&E: 502-589-1444 or 800-331-7370. You can also set up your LG&E account so you can text an outage. The steps are listed on their website.

Duke Energy (For customers in Northern Kentucky and parts of Indiana): You should call 1-800-543-5599. You can also report via their App.

Nolin RECC: 270-765-6153, preferably with a phone number associated with your account. More info on their website.

