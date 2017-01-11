Knoxville — How much do you know about winter weather in East Tennessee? Take our quiz to find out!
If viewing on the WBIR app, please click here.
Want to study up before you take the quiz? Check out these stories:
Winter weather forecast: Pretty average with chance of more snow
Why do some East Tenn. areas get more snow than others?
Types of winter weather precipitation
**************************************************************************************************
Follow us on social media!
WBIR Weather on Facebook
WBIR Weather on Twitter
Todd Howell on Twitter
Mike Witcher on Twitter
Cassie Nall on Twitter
Rebecca Sweet on Twitter
Winter weather tips:
Get your home ready for winter weather
Prepping your car for winter driving