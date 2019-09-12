RELATED: Spotty showers develop overnight; Umbrellas may be needed early Monday

Here's what we know...

A cold front will approach from the west and draw moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. This will cause scattered showers to spread across East Tennessee overnight tonight into Tuesday.

The front will move through the region Tuesday morning and temperatures will drop steadily through the day.

The big question... Will the cold air catch up to the moisture?

As of now, it looks like the best chance to see rain transition to snow will be on the Plateau and in Southern Kentucky.

Timing will play a key role in potential totals and impacts.

There is a chance that we may also see some wintry weather in parts of the Valley later Tuesday night once the cold air makes it over the Plateau.

There is still A LOT of uncertainty with this event and we will continue to update the forecast as the details become more clear.

Check back for updates!

