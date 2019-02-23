Parts of East Tennessee are seeing flooding from heavy rain Saturday causing road closures across the area.

Knoxville Police said 98 roads are currently closed due to flooding.

RELATED: What roads are flooded in East Tennessee?

Here is a list of road closures Knoxville Police has tweeted because of the flooding:

Chapman Highway at Dick Ford Lane

Broadway at Walker Boulevard

Walker Blvd at Whittle Springs

Ault Road at Shangri-La Drive

Hollywood Road at Kelly Place



Carnation Drive at Clifton Road

McKamey Road at Matlock Drive

Hollywood Road at Sutherland Avenue



Sutherland Avenue at Papermill Road

Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road

Mineral Springs Avenue at Walker Boulevard

Mildred Drive at Woodhaven Drive

Concord Street at railroad tracks

Hembolt Road at Creekhead Drive

Black Oak Drive at Oak Road

Hall of Fame Drive at Sixth Avenue

Broadway at McCroskey Avenue

Beverly Road at Oakland Drive

Sutherland Avenue at Concord Street

Kingston Pike at Downtown West Boulevard

Third Creek Road at Middlebrook Pike

Cross Park Drive at Bridgewater Road

Capitol Drive at Kingston Pike

Middlebrook Pike at Dowell Springs Boulevard

Dutch Valley Drive at Old Broadway

Central at Corum

Tenwood Drive at Knott Avenue

Tazewell Pike at Fountain Gate Road

Chapman Highway at Stone Road

Woodrow Drive at Broadway

Sutherland Avenue at Cox Street

Wrights Ferry Road at South Northshore Drive

Kingston Pike at Cedar Bluff Road

Kingston Pike at North Peters Road

Kingston Pike at Ebenezer Drive

Cedar Bluff at Parkwest Drive

Western Avenue at Sanderson Avenue

6th Ave at Glenwood Avenue

Bernard Avenue at railroad tracks

Loves Creek Road at Rutledge Pike

Cedar Lane at Knox Road

Chilhowee Drive in front of Holston Middle School

Callahan Drive at Central

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Thank You Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

Knox County dispatch gave us this list of road closures in Knox County: