Parts of East Tennessee are seeing flooding from heavy rain Saturday causing road closures across the area. 

Knoxville Police said 98 roads are currently closed due to flooding. 

RELATED: What roads are flooded in East Tennessee?

Here is a list of road closures Knoxville Police has tweeted because of the flooding:

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available
  • Chapman Highway at Dick Ford Lane
  • Broadway at Walker Boulevard 
  • Walker Blvd at Whittle Springs 
  • Ault Road at Shangri-La Drive
  • Hollywood Road at Kelly Place
  • Carnation Drive at Clifton Road
  • McKamey Road at Matlock Drive
  • Hollywood Road at Sutherland Avenue
  • Sutherland Avenue at Papermill Road
  • Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road
  • Mineral Springs Avenue at Walker Boulevard
  • Mildred Drive at Woodhaven Drive
  • Concord Street at railroad tracks
  • Hembolt Road at Creekhead Drive
  • Black Oak Drive at Oak Road 
  • Hall of Fame Drive at Sixth Avenue
  • Broadway at McCroskey Avenue
  • Beverly Road at Oakland Drive
  • Sutherland Avenue at Concord Street 
  • Kingston Pike at Downtown West Boulevard
  • Third Creek Road at Middlebrook Pike
  • Cross Park Drive at Bridgewater Road
  • Capitol Drive at Kingston Pike
  • Middlebrook Pike at Dowell Springs Boulevard
  • Dutch Valley Drive at Old Broadway
  • Central at Corum 
  • Tenwood Drive at Knott Avenue
  • Tazewell Pike at Fountain Gate Road
  • Chapman Highway at Stone Road
  • Woodrow Drive at Broadway
  • Sutherland Avenue at Cox Street
  • Wrights Ferry Road at South Northshore Drive
  • Kingston Pike at Cedar Bluff Road
  • Kingston Pike at North Peters Road
  • Kingston Pike at Ebenezer Drive
  • Cedar Bluff at Parkwest Drive
  • Western Avenue at Sanderson Avenue
  • 6th Ave at Glenwood Avenue
  • Bernard Avenue at railroad tracks
  • Loves Creek Road at Rutledge Pike
  • Cedar Lane at Knox Road
  • Chilhowee Drive in front of Holston Middle School
  • Callahan Drive at Central

Knox County dispatch gave us this list of road closures in Knox County:

  • John Sever Highway at Nueburt Springs Road
  • Oak Ridge Highway at Emory Road
  • Oak Ridge Highway at Ball Road
  • Oak Ridge Highway at Hackworth Road 
  • Bluegrass Road at Ebenezer Road
  • Turkey Creek Road at Brixworth Boulevard 
  • Virtue Road at Boyd Station Road
  • Little Creek Lane at Northshore Drive
  • Westland Drive at S Gallaher View
  • Tallahassee Drive
  • Emory Road at Powell
  • Rudder Lane
  • Tedford Lane at Keller Bend Road
  • Harrell Road at Beaver Creek Drive
  • Martin Mill Pike at Tipton Station Road
  • Oak Ridge Highway at Byington Beaver Ridge Road
  • Northshore Drive at Whittington Creek Boulevard
  • Snyder Road & N Campbell Station Road
  • Andes Road & Cureton Road
  • Maynardville Pike at E Emory Road
  • S Northshore Drive at Tooles Bend Road
  • S Northshore Drive at Scott Lane
  • East Emory Road at Jim Wolfe Road
  • Link Road at Babelay Road
  • Heiskell Road at E Copeland Drive
  • Harvey Road at S Northshore Drive
  • Keller Bend Road at Citadel Lane
  • Everett Road at Hunters Hollow Way
  • Spangler Road at Rhea Road
  • Virtue Road at Vista Brook Lane
  • Babelay Road at Pond Run Way
  • Babelay Road at Harris Road
  • Westland Drive at Sanford Day Road
  • Schaad Road at Pleasent Ridge
  • Schaad Road at Ball Camp Pike
  • Raccoon Valley Road at Heiskell Road
  • W Emory Road at Collier Road
  • S Wooddale Road at Brakebill Road
  • Wayland Road at Strawberry Plains Pike
  • Kingston Pike at Concord Road
  • Kingston Pike at Virtue Road
  • Daniels Road at Foust Hollow Road
  • Ball Camp Byington Road at Byington Solway Road
  • Central Avenue Pike at E Beaver Creek
  • Bluegrass Road at Mourfield Road
  • Boyd Station Road at McFee Road
  • Greenwell Road at E Emory Road
  • George Williams Road at Beecher Mayfield Way
  • Kingston Pike at Newport Road
  • Ball Camp Pike at Lobetti Road
  • Cunningham Road at Dry Gap Pike