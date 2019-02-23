Parts of East Tennessee are seeing flooding from heavy rain Saturday causing road closures across the area.
Knoxville Police said 98 roads are currently closed due to flooding.
Here is a list of road closures Knoxville Police has tweeted because of the flooding:
- Chapman Highway at Dick Ford Lane
- Broadway at Walker Boulevard
- Walker Blvd at Whittle Springs
- Ault Road at Shangri-La Drive
- Hollywood Road at Kelly Place
- Carnation Drive at Clifton Road
- McKamey Road at Matlock Drive
- Hollywood Road at Sutherland Avenue
- Sutherland Avenue at Papermill Road
- Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road
- Mineral Springs Avenue at Walker Boulevard
- Mildred Drive at Woodhaven Drive
- Concord Street at railroad tracks
- Hembolt Road at Creekhead Drive
- Black Oak Drive at Oak Road
- Hall of Fame Drive at Sixth Avenue
- Broadway at McCroskey Avenue
- Beverly Road at Oakland Drive
- Sutherland Avenue at Concord Street
- Kingston Pike at Downtown West Boulevard
- Third Creek Road at Middlebrook Pike
- Cross Park Drive at Bridgewater Road
- Capitol Drive at Kingston Pike
- Middlebrook Pike at Dowell Springs Boulevard
- Dutch Valley Drive at Old Broadway
- Central at Corum
- Tenwood Drive at Knott Avenue
- Tazewell Pike at Fountain Gate Road
- Chapman Highway at Stone Road
- Woodrow Drive at Broadway
- Sutherland Avenue at Cox Street
- Wrights Ferry Road at South Northshore Drive
- Kingston Pike at Cedar Bluff Road
- Kingston Pike at North Peters Road
- Kingston Pike at Ebenezer Drive
- Cedar Bluff at Parkwest Drive
- Western Avenue at Sanderson Avenue
- 6th Ave at Glenwood Avenue
- Bernard Avenue at railroad tracks
- Loves Creek Road at Rutledge Pike
- Cedar Lane at Knox Road
- Chilhowee Drive in front of Holston Middle School
- Callahan Drive at Central
Knox County dispatch gave us this list of road closures in Knox County:
- John Sever Highway at Nueburt Springs Road
- Oak Ridge Highway at Emory Road
- Oak Ridge Highway at Ball Road
- Oak Ridge Highway at Hackworth Road
- Bluegrass Road at Ebenezer Road
- Turkey Creek Road at Brixworth Boulevard
- Virtue Road at Boyd Station Road
- Little Creek Lane at Northshore Drive
- Westland Drive at S Gallaher View
- Tallahassee Drive
- Emory Road at Powell
- Rudder Lane
- Tedford Lane at Keller Bend Road
- Harrell Road at Beaver Creek Drive
- Martin Mill Pike at Tipton Station Road
- Oak Ridge Highway at Byington Beaver Ridge Road
- Northshore Drive at Whittington Creek Boulevard
- Snyder Road & N Campbell Station Road
- Andes Road & Cureton Road
- Maynardville Pike at E Emory Road
- S Northshore Drive at Tooles Bend Road
- S Northshore Drive at Scott Lane
- East Emory Road at Jim Wolfe Road
- Link Road at Babelay Road
- Heiskell Road at E Copeland Drive
- Harvey Road at S Northshore Drive
- Keller Bend Road at Citadel Lane
- Everett Road at Hunters Hollow Way
- Spangler Road at Rhea Road
- Virtue Road at Vista Brook Lane
- Babelay Road at Pond Run Way
- Babelay Road at Harris Road
- Westland Drive at Sanford Day Road
- Schaad Road at Pleasent Ridge
- Schaad Road at Ball Camp Pike
- Raccoon Valley Road at Heiskell Road
- W Emory Road at Collier Road
- S Wooddale Road at Brakebill Road
- Wayland Road at Strawberry Plains Pike
- Kingston Pike at Concord Road
- Kingston Pike at Virtue Road
- Daniels Road at Foust Hollow Road
- Ball Camp Byington Road at Byington Solway Road
- Central Avenue Pike at E Beaver Creek
- Bluegrass Road at Mourfield Road
- Boyd Station Road at McFee Road
- Greenwell Road at E Emory Road
- George Williams Road at Beecher Mayfield Way
- Kingston Pike at Newport Road
- Ball Camp Pike at Lobetti Road
- Cunningham Road at Dry Gap Pike