Several East Tennessee counties are reporting flooded roads and dangerous travel conditions Thursday morning.

Authorities are asking people to use extreme caution when driving -- and in some cases are asking people to stay off the road until the rain passes.

Blount County:

6543 Lanier

Lanier rd / Thompson Bridge

IC King / Old Brookhaven Farm

W Millers Cove / Mill Loop

3527 Wilkinson Pk

Area of 6000 and 6850 Old Walland Hwy

356 and 371 Butler Mill Rd

Proffitt Springs / Louisville Loop

Carpenters Grade / Hensley Court

Prospect / Sevierville Rd

Eagleton Rd/ E Lincoln Rd

N Wright rd between Universal St & Meadowood

3007 Little Dug Gap Rd

Calderwood Hwy / Garland Rd

Sevierville Rd down from Providence Church

River Ford / Ellejoy Rd

Kelvin between W Franklin & W Bell

Wright Rd between Universal & McArthur

Hembree Hollow rd ( impassable )

Old Walland Hwy @ the Blue Wall

Dark Island

Little River Rd ( Great Smokies National Park )

Laurel Rd ( land slide )

Lee Lambert / Tuckalechee

McGhee Rd between Barkshed and Kerr Rd

Knob rd / Mint rd

Melrose Bridge

Coulter Bridge

Laurel Valley & Cooper

Carnes / Cedar Creek

Old Walland Hwy between Coulters Bridge and Walland Center

Cedar Creek @ Big Meadow Campground

Webb Rd bridge

Wears Valley @ Church of the Cove

Wears Valley / N River rd

Areas of 856-1003 on Bethlehem Church

Gateway Rd

McHenry rd between Ellejoy and Munsey Hatcher

Indian Warpath / Calderwood Hwy

East Millers Cove @ Old Walland Hwy ( CLOSED)

East Millers Cove @ Forestry Service

E Old Topside / Wrights Ferry

Binfield / 411S

Cameron Rd @ Lovers Ln

Grainger County

State Route 1 - both directions between Joppa Mountain Road and Lewis Lane.

Jefferson County:

E. Dumplin Valley, Hwy 411, Beaver Creek Rd, Lost Creek Rd, Old Dandridge Pk, Indian Cave Rd, Rutledge Rd, Whitaker Rd, Leadmine Rd

Dandridge: 852 Dalton Road @ Piedmont 1414 Cove Road 1323 Argonnia Lane Burchfield near Indian Shores Shropshire Hollow @ Paradise Hills, 1597 Talbott Kansas Road Cripple Creek Road 1257 Shields Ridge Road Sockless Road @ Cook Mill Dalton Road Piedmont Road @ Dennis Raper's welding Leadmine Road 789 Burchfield Road 1310 Whitaker Road Harold Patterson Road Beth Carr Road Casey Lane @ Ridgedale Nursery Road Hardy Road 1911 Sockless Road Beaver Creek Road Lost Creek Road Bell Road Fred Sharp Road Leadmine Road Whitaker Road



Knox County: (as of 2 p.m. Thursday)

Snyder Rd at Buddy Greg Motor Homes

Kingston at Capitol

E Raccoon Valley at Billsway

Walker Blvd at Mineral Springs

Brown Gap at Maize

Byingtion Solway at Karns Valley

Collier at W. Emory

Gilbert at Lovell

Martin Mill at Tipton Station

S Northshore at Bickerstaff

Concord at Kingston Pike

Temple Acres at Scenic View

McCubbins at Woodale Church

S Peters at George Williams

Ebenezer at S Peters

2211 Dutch Valley

Central Ave at Irwin

Wisesprings at Ridgeview

Middlebrook at Proctor

Heiskell at E Raccoon Valley

Emory at 75N

Hieskell at Bullrun

Washington Pk at Shipe

Washington Pk at Dunsmore

Virtue at Turkey Creek

S Concord at Kingston Pk

Old Clinton Pk at Clinton Hwy

4518 W Beaver Creek

101 S Concord

Westlat at Chesapeake

40E RF N Campbell Station

6th at Grainger

Emory at Powell

Painters Farm at Harrell Rd

Tazewell Pke at Fountaingate

MM375 40E

Greenwell at Western

Weaver at Messer

Murphy at Vermont

9911 Hieskell

Brown Gap

Maize at Bell

Ellistown at Bud McMillan

Collier at Emory

10730 E Emory

Ebenezer at Brucewood

Prosser at Knox Zoo

W Beaver Creek at Weaver

Ebeneezer Rd at Wessex Rd

Tedford Ln. at 900 Block

Campbell Station (North) at I-40

Diggs Gap Rd - btwn E. Bull Run & I-75

Clayton at NE of East End Rd..

Tedford Ln at Keller Bend Rd

Ebenezer at Gleason

Beverly Rd. at Oaklat Dr.

509 E. Beaver Creek Rd

Curtis Rd at Midway Rd

Idumea Rd at Childs Rd

Idumea Rd at Washington Pk

Stevens St. at East End Rd.

Childs Rd at Washington Pk

Beeler Rd - btwn Stormer Rd & 6721 Beeler Rd

Byington-Solway Rd - behind Karns HS

Longvale Dr. at Chapman Hwy

Johnson Rd - btwn Ball Rd & Schaad Rd

N. Cedar Bluff Rd at Fox Lonas Rd

Campbell Rd at Flint Gap Rd

Wells Rd. SW at Willoughby Rd.

Cranberry Dr. at Gaines Rd.

7809 Wood Rd

Woody Rd at Annadale Rd

Washington Pk at Dunsmore Ln

656 - 706 Loop Rd

E. Brushy Valley Rd at W. Bull Run Rd

6120 & 6220 Flint Gap Rd

2700 Crosslane Rd

6th Ave at Hall of Fame Dr

Knoxville Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) issued the following statement Thursday around 2 p.m.

"The City of Knoxville and Knox County have experienced significant rainfall over the past 24 hours, resulting in substantial flooding on the roadways and surrounding areas. Over 70 roads are currently closed, while over 20 water rescues have been completed in the city and county combined. All city and county assets are currently deployed, handling incidents and working to flag and mark hazardous areas. As it gets darker this evening, standing water will be increasingly difficult to see, compounding the danger for both motorists and pedestrians. City of Knoxville and Knox County emergency personnel want to remind citizens to avoid roads and areas that have been flagged, to exercise extreme caution and to never drive or walk through standing water. "

Clark Lester

Loudon County:

Loudon County authorities say several vehicles have been involved in crashes due to standing water and hydroplaning, asking people to use caution and slow down. Murray's Chapel Road was closed around 5:45 a.m.

McMinn County:

State Route 39 northbound in McMinn County is closed between CR-158 and CR-741, with flooded road conditions reported at 9 p.m.

Monroe County:

State Route 115 southbound in Monroe County at the Blount Co. line is flooded. Motorists are advised to use caution on this roadway.

Meigs County:

State Route 58 northbound in Meigs County at Woody Road is flooded with motorists advised to use caution on this roadway.

Oak Ridge:

Jefferson Avenue at North Jefferson Circle

Oak Ridge Turnpike between Imperium Dr and Southwood Ln. Eastbound Lane is down to one lane due to flooding

Roane County:

Roane County authorities say not to travel on Upper Guettner Road, as part of it washed out. A fallen tree was also reported in Rockwood at Reese Street.

Scott County:

State Route 29 northbound in Scott County -at Winfield Elementary School is flooded with ponding on the roadway reported as of 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Scott County authorities are reporting severe flooding in the Winfield/Oneida area, saying dispatchers have put the rescue squad on standby. Authorities are asking people to stay at home.

Sevier County:

Little River from Townsend to Elkmont. Elkmont campground evacuated and closed (only four spots were occupied). Line Springs Road. Upper Loop of Cherokee Orchard Rd.

River Divide Road, Long Branch Road, Happy Hollow @ Whetstone, Kings Branch @ Ohldams's Creek Road, Burden Hill @ Eastgate, Ogle Dr @ Tinker Hollow, Goose Gap @ Walden's Creek Road, Silver Poplar @ Waterfall Lane, Snapp Road. Roads with debris but may be passable: Boogertown Road, Round Top Drive, Valley View Road, Manis Road, Wears Drive, Ogles View Road, Willow Tree Road, Birds Creek and Old Birds Creek Road, 4100-block of Jones Cove Road, Gnatty Branch Road, and Old Newport Highway.

River Road has REOPENED downtown as of 2:55 p.m.

Glades Road is closed between Covered Bridge Road and the Birds Creek/Buckhorn intersection in Gatlinburg.

Hemlock Street is closed in Gatlinburg.

Sevierville:

Sevierville Police closed Burden Hill Road due to high waters -- saying people should not drive through closed or water-covered roads.

Red Bank Rd @ Pittman Center Rd

Old Knoxville Hwy @ Swans Ferry

Snapp Rd @ Ernest McMahan Rd

Burden Hill Rd @ Eastgate Rd

Apple Valley Rd.

Hardin Ln @ West Main St

Old Knoxville Hwy @ East Loop Rd

Sevierville City Park

Northview Optimist Park

Park Rd from City Park to Parkway closed

Old Knoxville Highway @ Golf Course-both directions of travel Old Newport Highway behind Sevier County High School, 1100 block

Sevier County flooding (Feb. 6, 2020)

Sevier County Emergency Management Agency

Sevier County flooding (Feb. 6, 2020)

Sevier County Emergency Management Agency

