Gov. Lee declares state of emergency to help West and Middle Tennessee recover from deadly severe storms

Officials said a total of four weather-related fatalities have been confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health.

TENNESSEE, USA — Governor Bill Lee on Monday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Northwest and Middle Tennessee after deadly tornadoes and severe storms early Saturday morning claimed the lives of four people.

Lee's order will facilitate relief efforts in those parts of the state and allow operation flexibility in the affected counties. This includes allowing people to assist with storm damage cleanup and suspending restrictions on vehicles transporting emergency supplies.

“The impact of severe weather in Tennessee and our neighboring states has been devastating,” Lee said. “We remain committed to providing the necessary resources to assist Tennesseans as they recover from this tragic loss.”

Lee has also requested federal emergency relief funds for Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley counties for debris removal and emergency protection measures.

Officials said a total of four weather-related fatalities have been confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health. Two were reported in Lake County, one in Shelby County and one in Obion County.

As of Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Valley Authority said its crews have restored 17 of the 21 connection points that serve local power companies hit by the storms in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky.

TVA said more than 160 line workers, additional contractor crews and TVA Aviation Services helicopter crews are still repairing or replacing 97 transmission towers and poles and miles of transmission line to fully restore power. It could not give a specific time for full restoration due to the extent of the damage.

Numerous trees and power lines are down and localized damages were reported in multiple counties, TEMA said.

The State Emergency Operations Center was activated at Level 3 and State of Tennessee personnel are supporting response efforts and resource requests in the impacted areas.

Downed trees and power lines have been reported in Decatur, Gibson, Henderson, and Madison counties.

Gibson County opened a storm shelter for 60 people overnight, down to 16 people Saturday morning. Weakley County reported damage in the Dresden area and is investigating the source of a water outage. Shelby County is reporting damage in the Arlington area.

During the second storm wave, TEMA said the SEOC received initial reports of damages and power outages stretching from Humphreys County through Clay and Macon counties in Middle Tennessee.

Damages were reported in Davidson, Dickson, Houston, Montgomery, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, and Wilson counties.

The American Red Cross said that volunteers were working to make sure people had shelter, food and supplies as they begin recovering after the storms. They said emergency shelters were available in affected communities and as the weather clears, volunteers will assess the damage to determine how they can best help the communities.

They said they provided more than 160 blood products to hospitals in response to the tornadoes and will continue to provide supplies as needed.

Anyone who needs help can reach out to the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting their website. Advisories to boil water before using or drinking it is in place for Dresden, Kenton and Samberg.

Officials said Governor Bill Lee surveyed damaged areas Saturday afternoon and met with local leaders on the storm response. Officials also said the Crisis Cleanup Line has been activated at 800-451-1954, accepting calls from Tennesseans in counties affected by the storm who need volunteer assistance in cleaning up.

He said that damage in the state has risen to multi-million dollar levels, but could not give an exact figure. He also said that a large number of homes were destroyed in Stewart and Dickson counties.

However, he said 10 people were injured and taken to the hospital, while 24 were considered walking-wounded. Officials also said around 63,000 people in the state did not have power around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Officials also urged that the figures could change as they continue responding to the storms.

Lee said was in the process of obtaining federal relief funds to help communities recover. Other officials said emergency shelters were in place, including a warming center in Henderson County.

Lee also commended the steps communities took ahead of the storm, evacuating when necessary and staying alert the day before it arrived.

You can watch him speak below.

Local damage

As of 1:20 p.m., Knox County crews are reporting 28 trees down in the county.

Dec. 11, 2021: Strong storms hit East Tennessee 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4