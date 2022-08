TDOT says crews are working to clean up the fallen tree after storms knocked it over on I-75 North just past the I-40 split in Loudon County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong storm brought in heavy winds in East Tennessee.

There is a Flood (Areal) Warning for Knox, Jefferson, Grainger, Claiborne, Union and Hamblen County until 8:15 p.m.

These storms are reported to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour that may cause local flooding.

According to TDOT, there is one report of a fallen tree in the outside lane on I-75 North, just past the I-40 split in Loudon County.