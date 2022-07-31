Flash flood warning: Several reports of flooding across East TN

A flash flood warning is in effect for Knox and surrounding counties until 1:30 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the National Weather Service, the Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox, and Sevier County until 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:

9:48 p.m.: water over the road on both lanes near the intersection of Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive

9:48 p.m.: water over the road near the intersection of Keck Road and Lacy Road

9:48 p.m.: road is flooded with car disabled in floodwater

9:48 p.m.: road is flooded near the intersection of N Central Street and Coram Lane

9:53 p.m.: road is flooding near the intersection of Central Avenue Pike and Cedar Lane

10:21 p.m.: flooding along Bridalwood Drive and Maxwell Street with water getting up into yards near homes

10:21 p.m.: deep water over road near intersection of Tazewell Pike and Anderson Road

10:28 p.m.: roadway flooded near Beelertown Road and W Beaver Creek Drive

There are many reports of flooding in many parts of East Tennessee after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region Sunday night.

According to Knoxville Police, flooding has been reported at the following locations: Dutch Valley at Old Broadway, Keck road at Lacy Road, Dry Gap Pike at Steeplechase Boulevard and Millertown Pike at Loves Creek.

Police are reminding people not to drive through the flooded roads and to call 865-215-4010 to report flooding.