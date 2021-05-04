Severe weather causing damage, power outages across Tennessee; 1 person killed in West TN

The number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown. Damage assessments are ongoing, TEMA officials said.

TENNESSEE, USA — Severe weather has impacted several counties in Tennessee resulting in power outages, debris, structural damage, and one weather-related fatality, according to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

A State of Emergency remains in place with the State Emergency Operations Center activated in Nashville to support statewide severe weather efforts.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed one weather-related fatality in Weakley County in West Tennessee.

TEMA said that as of 8 a.m., there are 31,000 customers without power in Middle and West Tennessee.

The number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown. Damage assessments are ongoing, TEMA officials said.

TDOT is assisting with debris removal in Weakley County and Highway 56 in DeKalb County.

In East Tennessee, as of 10:40 a.m., the Volunteer Energy Cooperative said they currently have over 3,000 members without power. Crews are working to restore the service.

Pigeon Forge

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a confirmed structure fire at Kroger at 220 Wears Valley in Pigeon Forge on Tuesday around 7:04 a.m. A lightning strike was determined to be the cause of the fire.

The Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevierville Fire Department responded to the scene for automatic aid as well as the Sevier County Ambulance Service, and Pigeon Forge Police Department.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

At 8:09 a.m., the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a water rescue call at 2002 Ridge Road.

Firefighters rescued a driver out of a flooded vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Sevier County

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department was also dispatched to another confirmed structure fire caused by a lightning strike eight minutes later, to a satellite dish located on 1535 Boo Boos Way in Sevierville on Tuesday around 7:12 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished that fire with the assistance of the Gatlinburg Fire Department.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department also responded to a water rescue call at 2244 Valley Mountain Way in Sevierville around 8:37 a.m. and rescued the driver out of a flooded vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officials said that multiple roads are flooded and impassible.

The National Weather Service reported trees down in the Sevierville area.

The Sevierville Police Department said that Shannon Circle, Eastgate Road at Burden Hill Road, and New Era Road behind Dave & Busters are closed due to flooding.

The Sevier County Government also announced that several roads and other areas are closed due to severe weather conditions.

Oak Ridge

NWS reported trees down 3 miles South-Southwest of Oak Ridge.