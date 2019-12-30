Heavy rain and strong winds moving through East Tennessee knocked out power for thousands of people across the area.

As of 2:00 a.m., over 11,300 people were without power in Knox County, according to KUB.

Over 3,500 people lost power in Loudon County, according to the Lenoir City Utilities Board.

More than 2,600 people under the Alcoa Electric Department lost power as of 2:00 a.m.

More than 1,800 people lost power in Sevier County, according to the Sevier County Electric System as of 2:00 a.m.

Over 800 people were without power in Monroe County as of 2:00 a.m., according to Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative.

More than 400 people in Blount and Loudon counties who use Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative lost power.

Over 400 people have lost power in Clinton, according to the Clinton Utilities Board.

At least 450 people in Cumberland County were without power as of 2:00 a.m., Volunteer Energy Cooperative said.

