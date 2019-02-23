Emergency shelters have been opening up across East Tennessee as severe flooding continues.

The American Red Cross of East Tennessee will open shelters at:

Central Baptist of Fountain City: 5364 N. Broadway

Pigeon Forge Community Center: 170 Community Center Drive

Sevier County also said shelters have been established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Sevierville Community Center, 200 Gary Wade Boulevard and Seymour Heights Christian Church.

10News will continue to update this article as more shelters decide to open up.

You can find the latest weather information here.

RELATED: Flooding near me: where viewers are reporting floods in East Tennessee

RELATED: Roads closed due to flooding in Knoxville and Knox County

RELATED: Elderly woman rescued from flooded basement

RELATED: Live Radar: Flash Flood warnings in effect for parts of East Tennessee

RELATED: Overnight rain causes flooding throughout East Tennessee