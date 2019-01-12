The same strong weather system that brought us heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday will give us a taste of winter on Monday.

As an area of low pressure strengthens to our north, gusty winds are expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will stay mild through the day with highs near 60 degrees but cooler air will begin to filter in Sunday evening.

Moisture wrapping around the back side of the low pressure system will bring light rain showers in from the northwest and with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 30s by Monday morning, that rain will transition over to snow in the higher elevations.

The locations that have the highest chance to see accumulations will be in the "horseshoe" of the Plateau, Southeast Kentucky, Upper East Tennessee and the Foothills and Smokies.

Accumulations will mainly be on grassy or elevated surfaces on the Plateau and from Morristown, Jefferson City and Dandridge northward in the Valley.

Areas from Knoxville southward in the Valley may see some flurries or a rain/snow mix but little to no accumulation is expected.

Totals could be over an inch in parts of Southeast Kentucky on northwest-facing slopes of the Cumberland Mountains and roads may become slick in these areas.

The Foothills could see up to or just over 1" of snow with a few slick spots possible.

The highest totals will be above 2500 feet in elevation where 1"-3" or more of snow will be possible. This will be where we expected to see the greatest potential for travel impacts.

Snow showers may continue into Monday afternoon in the Foothills and Smokies and temperatures will stay chilly... Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with wind chills in the lower to middle 30s all day.