Keep those umbrellas handy!

An active weather pattern will bring elevated rain chances to the forecast this week.

A trough of low pressure to the west and a ridge of high pressure to the east have put East Tennessee in position for a soggy week.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be pulled into the Southeast thanks a series of weather systems.

We could receive 2"-4" of rain (or more) over the next few days.

WBIR Weather

Flood and Flash Flood Watches are in effect for all of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky from Wednesday evening through the day Thursday night.

WBIR Weather

Periods of heavy rain could cause localized flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Thunderstorms will also be possible on Wednesday and Thursday and a few may be strong enough to produce damaging winds, mainly in areas along and south of I-40.

The other concern with thunderstorms is that they can enhance rainfall rates, increasing the potential for flooding.

Lakes, rivers, creeks and streams may rise quickly this week so pay attention to water levels.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is encouraging folks who live along the shoreline and dock owners to be prepared for changes in lake levels.

Tennessee Valley Authority The River Forecast Center is scheduling higher flows from dams in pr... eparation for potentially heavy rainfall through the week. Main-stem Tennessee River spillways are in use at Chickamauga, Nickajack, Guntersville, Pickwick, and Kentucky dams. As rainfall materializes we will be storing water in tributary dams to reduce flows into the Tennessee River.

Check back for updates to the forecast!