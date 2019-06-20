Short-lived but violent storms blew through East Tennessee Thursday, bringing intense winds, rain and hail to parts of the viewing area.

Parts of Northeast Knox County saw trees and power lines down along Shannondale Road and on properties along Washington Pike around 5:30 p.m.

KUB saw hundreds of customers lose power during the height of the storms. Those outages were sporadic, spread primarily through north and northeast Knox County.

No major damage or widespread outages have been reported.

The National Weather Service issued and later expired Tornado Warnings for Knox, Hawkins, Greene and Hancock counties as the storms moved through, but as of 7:30 p.m. have not positively confirmed if any tornado touchdowns occurred Thursday.

The NWS in Morristown said based on what they've seen, they are estimating straight-line wind speeds of up to 60-65 miles per hour struck in places.

The Knox County Sheriff warned people to use caution when driving in areas with standing water and to always treat any downed power line as if it were live and avoid it for their safety.

