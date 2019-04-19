Strong overnight storms have led to multiple reports of damage like fallen trees and downed power lines across East Tennessee Friday morning.

Knox County dispatchers confirmed there was a downed tree caught in power lines at Springbrook and Crestfield Road and a downed tree on the 1900 block of Dutch Valley Road.

A Knoxville apartment building also had to be evacuated after part of its roof was blown off overnight.

Blount County dispatchers said a light pole was down on Alcoa Highway, blocking all northbound lanes at Pellissippi. There were also two reports of car crashes, with one at Sevierville Road at David Ford with downed trees and one at Hubbert Lambert Road.

Several thousand KUB customers were without power throughout the early morning hours.

WBIR has also had many photos shared of scattered tree limbs and a trampoline blown over in East Knox County.

Most of the damage has come from Knox County, but there's also been multiple reports of damage from Blount County.

The strongest confirmed wind gusts have been 55 mph in Knox County and 65 mph in the Smokies.

