KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A series of storm systems moving across our region this week started to cause problems Wednesday morning.

In Anderson County, Airport Road, Irwin Mill Road, Hinds Creek Road are all closed due to flooding, dispatchers told 10News.

A tree down on a telephone pole on North Highway 25 around the Tussy Cut area in Campbell County is blocking that road. Crews were working to remove it as of 6:15 a.m., county dispatchers said. Dispatch said a mudslide blocked North Highway 25 near Morley.

Cocke County dispatchers said they have several trees down across the area with crews working to remove debris as of 6:15 a.m.

Cumberland County Schools are closed Wednesday because of flooding and weather conditions, according to the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency.

Trees also came down in Grainger County on Tuesday night, but had been cleared as of 6:15 Wednesday morning, dispatchers said.

For Greene County, there are about 50 trees down with some localized flooding, but no road closures, according to dispatchers.

Trees also fell in Hancock County, the sheriff's department said. Hancock County Schools are delayed two hours Wednesday because of the weather.

Hawkins County Schools are closed Wednesday "due to heavy overnight rain and widespread flooding," according to a Facebook post.

Dispatchers told 10News there is flooding in the north part of the Rushy Springs area of Jefferson County in Talbot.

In Knox County, a tree down at Sevierville Pike and Bedloe had taken down some power lines and there was a traffic light out at Clinton and Old Callahan, dispatchers said. There had been flooding at Old Broadway and Dutch Valley, but dispatchers were unsure if it was still causing problems as of 6:15 a.m.

Some flights heading to or leaving Knoxville from Washington, D.C. or Chicago were canceled Wednesday, because much of the Eastern seaboard is expected to get nailed with snow, sleet and freezing rain.

For the rest of the week, more storm systems will continue to move through the area, and each will add to our already impressive rain totals from recent weather events.

The ground is saturated, meaning that it can't hold anymore water.

Basically, whatever rain falls from the sky will almost exclusively become runoff instead of soaking into the ground, which could result in flooding.

In addition to the saturated soil, rivers, creeks and streams are running high from the rain events that we've already had this month... And that raises the potential for flooding.

