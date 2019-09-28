HELENA, Mont. — Strong winds and heavy snow have led to power outages and temporary road closures Saturday in northwestern Montana as a wintry storm threatened to drop several feet of snow in some areas of the northern Rocky Mountains.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls reports 16 inches of snow had fallen near Marias Pass just south of Glacier National Park by early Saturday afternoon. The area is forecast to see a total of up to 4 feet by the time the storm winds down Sunday night, said meteorologist Megan Syner.

Gusty winds on Saturday knocked down trees and damaged power lines, causing scattered outages in northwestern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Up to 30 large trees were down on the east side of Flathead Lake, the Missoulian reported.

Emergency travel only was recommended in some areas along the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountain Front and treacherous travel was reported around the region, including over Rogers Pass on Montana Highway 200 northwest of Helena, Syner said.

Following the storm, temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s across much of western and central Montana overnight Monday.

The storm system was also bringing strong winds and snow to the mountains of northern Washington and northern Idaho, where a winter storm warning is in effect through Sunday afternoon.

The Idaho Transportation Department posted on its road report site Saturday that winter storm warnings are in effect for Lemhi County and the northern and southern Clearwater mountains

In west-central Idaho, temperatures Saturday afternoon were in the mid-30s to lower 40s in mountain locations. Highway surfaces were wet.

Snow fell in Cascade, but no accumulations have been reported.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are in the forecast for the West-Central mountains Saturday night and into Sunday.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area north of Boise closed operations for the day on Saturday because of weather. Snow was falling, but not accumulating, in above-freezing temperature. Bogus typically offers activities such as the Glade Runner mountain coaster, lift service for mountain biking and a climbing wall during the summer and early fall.