Anderson County: 80+ outages reported, according to CUB.

Blount County: 1,400+ outages reported, according to Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative.

Campbell County: 100+ outages reported, according to LaFollette Utilities. Those outages have been resolved.

Cumberland County: 230+ outages reported, according to VEC.

Grainger County: 70+ outages reported, according to KUB.

Knox County: 4,300+ outages reported, according to KUB. The outages began primarily in North Knox County, with a large outage affecting 1,200 customers near Halls that was resolved. Another large outage was later reported in South Knox County, affecting nearly 1,160 people east of Vestal. Another large outage was reported in West Knox County around Cedar Bluff affecting nearly 2,400.

Loudon County: 600+ outages reported, according to LCUB. Crews say they are working to restore power after widespread outages in the area.

McMinn County: 30+ outages reported, according to VEC.

Meigs County: 1,400+ outages reported, according to VEC.

Monroe County: 25+ outages reported, according to Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative.

Roane County: 60+ outages reported, according to VEC.

Sevier County: 150+ outages reported, according to Sevier County Electric.

Union County: 400+ outages reported, according to KUB.

Storm Damage

Trees and power lines are reported down across East Tennessee. Authorities said to also use extreme caution when driving this evening due to standing water on the roads.

Anderson County: Authorities say there are many trees down in the area. No injuries or structural damage reported, however the downed trees have taken down power lines in places, including a neighborhood in Clinton. Authorities are also responding to storm damage at the 4400 block of Norris Freeway.

Another tree fell across Lake City Highway between Clinton and Rocky Top, blocking it.

Traffic lights were out on Kingston Pike at Morrell Road and Middlebrook Pike at Robinson Road. KPD said there were also several vehicles stalled in standing water on Parkwest Boulevard at Cedar Bluff.

Blount County: Dispatchers said authorities are responding to trees on top of houses in Alcoa, West Fulton Street. No injuries reported.

Knox County: Tree limbs reported down in areas, including a large limb in Powell off Emory Road.

Another tree reported down along Robinson Road near Middlebrook Pike, blocking the roadway.

WBIR Weather Stay away from downed power lines!!!! This happened on Robinson Rd near Middlebrook Pike. 📷 Stephanie Moore

People are reporting power lines down along Northshore and Westland Drive in the Farragut area.

Roane County: Trees reported down around Kingston, a tree is blocking I-40 West at Mile Marker 353 according to TDOT.

Union County: Many trees and power lines reported down, no injuries or structural damage reported.