Power Outages

(Report as of 1:15 a.m. -- utility crews say they are working to quickly get power back up. Many outages were short-lived)

Knox: KUB reported 23,000+ people without power, with large-scale outages reported across the entire county. KUB said crews are out working to restore power, asking people not to approach any downed lines and to treat them as if they are live.

Anderson: 300+ outages reported, according to CUB.

Blount County: 5,400+ outages reported, according to Fort Loudoun Electric and Maryville Electric.

Campbell County: Nearly 6,000 outages reported, according to LaFollette Utilities.

Claiborne: 150+ outages reported, according to LaFollette Utilities.

Cocke: Nearly 1,700 without power, according to Newport Utilities.

Cumberland: 800+ outages reported, according to VEC.

Fentress: 4,000+ customers were reported without power, according to VEC.

Grainger: 1,000+ outages reported, according to KUB and AEC.

Jefferson: 9,800+ outages reported, according to AEC.

Loudon: 2,000+ outages reported, according to Fort Loudoun Electric.

McMinn: 3,700+ outages reported, according to VEC.

Meigs: 2,000+ outages reported, according to VEC.

Monroe: 600+ outages reported, according to Fort Loudoun Electric.

Morgan: Hundreds of outages were reported in Morgan County, according to dispatchers.

Rhea: 3,000+ outages reported, according to VEC.

Roane: Nearly 1,000 outages reported, according to VEC.

Scott: Widespread outages reported, according to dispatchers.

Sevier: 3,000+ outages reported, according to Sevier County Electric.

Union: 6,700+ outages reported, according to KUB.

Storm Damage Reports

Early reports from dispatchers show widespread reports of trees and power lines down across most counties in East Tennessee. Some dispatchers reported being overwhelmed with dozens of calls at the height of the storms.

Anderson County said trees were down 'sporadically.' I-75 was stopped at mile marker 120 for a tree across the interstate.

Blount: Trees down on the sides of roads.

Campbell: Trees down across the county, two reported on houses. One tree down along Pinecrest Road -- authorities say they are having to navigate around downed trees there.

Cumberland County: a tree has been reported down across Highway 70 near Crossville.

Fentress: Early reports show large numbers of trees down across Fentress County after the storm passed through. Winds have died down and no hail was reported between Jamestown and Allardt.

Jefferson County is reporting widespread damage with trees and power lines down, some reportedly on houses.

Knox: Several trees down, including one on I-40E at MM 398 and another on the westbound side at MM 370 that caused backups before it was cleared. One tree reported down across Chapman Highway at White School Road. Rural Metro Fire responded to a lightning strike with minimal damage at Texas Valley Road.

Loudon: Reporting 'multiple' trees down on houses, saying they received 'hundreds' of calls to 911. Lenoir City fire crews responded to significant damage to house after a tree fell on it at West 9th Avenue, no injuries were reported. Trees limbs also fell on properties and parked vehicles in residential areas.

Meigs County: Trees were reported down across Highway 68 near Decatur.

Morgan County: Several trees have been reported down from wind around Peters Ford Road.

Roane: Several trees were reported down in Roane County around Harriman as of 11 p.m., particularly in areas East of I-40.

Union: Tree struck by lightning on Plain View Drive, trees reported down.