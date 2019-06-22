Power Outages

As of Saturday afternoon,

Knox: At 1:00 p.m. Saturday, the power was still out for 640 people.

Overnight, KUB reported 23,000+ people without power, with large-scale outages reported across the entire county. Around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the power also went out for more than 2,100 people in the Fountain City area.

KUB said crews are out working to restore power, asking people not to approach any downed lines and to treat them as if they are live.

Anderson: As of 12:30 p.m., more than 300 people remained without power from 36 outages. 300+ outages reported overnight, according to CUB.

Blount County: At 12:30 p.m., more than 350 people were without power. 5,400+ outages reported overnight, according to Fort Loudoun Electric and Maryville Electric.

Campbell County: At 12:30 p.m., there were 1,433 outages. Nearly 6,000 outages reported overnight, according to LaFollette Utilities.

Claiborne: There were 78 outages as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 150+ outages reported overnight, according to LaFollette Utilities.

Cocke: Fewer than 200 people were without power as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Nearly 1,700 without power overnight, according to Newport Utilities.

Cumberland: 800+ outages reported overnight, according to VEC. The power was back on for almost everyone by 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fentress: Over 900 people were without power around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 4,000+ customers were reported without power overnight, according to VEC.

Grainger: 1,000+ outages reported overnight, according to KUB and AEC. More than 200 people were still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jefferson: More than 1,450 people were in the dark as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday. 9,800+ outages reported overnight, according to AEC.

Loudon: 2,000+ outages reported overnight, according to Fort Loudoun Electric.

McMinn: Just fewer than 600 people were in the dark at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. 3,700+ outages reported overnight, according to VEC.

Meigs: There were almost 300 outages as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday. 2,000+ outages reported overnight, according to VEC.

Monroe: Around 100 people were without power Saturday afternoon. 600+ outages reported overnight, according to Fort Loudoun Electric.

Morgan: Hundreds of outages were reported in Morgan County, according to dispatchers.

Rhea: More than 2,200 people were without power as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday. 3,000+ outages reported overnight, according to VEC.

Roane: Over 130 people were without power at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Nearly 1,000 outages reported overnight, according to VEC.

Scott: Widespread outages reported overnight, according to dispatchers.

Sevier: 3,000+ outages reported overnight, according to Sevier County Electric. Over 120 people were without power Saturday afternoon.

Union: 6,700+ outages reported, according to KUB. The power was back on for all but about 130 people at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Storm Damage Reports

Early reports from dispatchers show widespread reports of trees and power lines down across most counties in East Tennessee. Some dispatchers reported being overwhelmed with dozens of calls at the height of the storms.

Anderson County said trees were down 'sporadically.' I-75 was stopped at mile marker 120 for a tree across the interstate.

Blount: Trees down on the sides of roads.

Campbell: Trees down across the county, two reported on houses. One tree down along Pinecrest Road -- authorities say they are having to navigate around downed trees there.

Cumberland County: a tree has been reported down across Highway 70 near Crossville.

Fentress: Early reports show large numbers of trees down across Fentress County after the storm passed through. Winds have died down and no hail was reported between Jamestown and Allardt.

Jefferson County is reporting widespread damage with trees and power lines down, some reportedly on houses.

Knox: Several trees down, including one on I-40E at MM 398 and another on the westbound side at MM 370 that caused backups before it was cleared. One tree reported down across Chapman Highway at White School Road. Rural Metro Fire responded to a lightning strike with minimal damage at Texas Valley Road.

Loudon: Reporting 'multiple' trees down on houses, saying they received 'hundreds' of calls to 911. Lenoir City fire crews responded to significant damage to house after a tree fell on it at West 9th Avenue, no injuries were reported. Trees limbs also fell on properties and parked vehicles in residential areas.

Meigs County: Trees were reported down across Highway 68 near Decatur.

Morgan County: Several trees have been reported down from wind around Peters Ford Road.

Roane: Several trees were reported down in Roane County around Harriman as of 11 p.m., particularly in areas East of I-40.

Union: Tree struck by lightning on Plain View Drive, trees reported down.