►Latest Forecast

►Latest Weather Alerts

►Radar

OUTAGES

Knox: KUB is reporting more than 23,000 people without power, with large outages reported across the entire county. KUB said crews are out working to restore power, asking people not to approach any downed lines and to treat them as if they are live.

Anderson: 300+ outages reported.

Blount County: More than 4,500 outages reported, according to Fort Loudoun Electric.

Campbell County: 5,500+ outages are being reported.

Claiborne: 150+ outages reported.

Cocke: Nearly 1,000 without power.

Cumberland: More than 800 people in Cumberland County had lost power as of 11 p.m.

Fentress: As of 10:45 p.m., widespread outages affecting 4,000+ customers were reported in Fentress County.

Grainger: More than 700 outages reported.

Jefferson: More than 7,900 outages reported.

Loudon: More than 2,000 outages reported.

McMinn: 3,700+ outages reported.

Meigs: 2,000+ outages reported.

Monroe: More than 600 outages reported.

Morgan: Hundreds of outages were reported in Morgan County.

Rhea: 3,000+ outages reported.

Scott: Widespread outages reported.

Sevier: More than 3,000 outages reported.

Union: More than 6,700 outages reported.

Storm Damage Reports

Early reports show large numbers of trees down across Fentress County after the storm passed through. Winds have died down and no hail was reported between Jamestown and Allardt.

In Cumberland County, a tree has been reported down across Highway 70 near Crossville.

Several trees were reported down in Roane County around Harriman as of 11 p.m., particularly in areas East of I-40.

Morgan County: Several trees have been reported down from wind around Peters Ford Road.

Anderson County said trees were down 'sporadically.'

Lenoir City is reporting 'multiple' trees down on houses.

Jefferson County is reporting widespread damage with trees down on houses.

Blount: Trees down on the sides of roads.

Knox: Several trees down, including one on I-40E at MM 398 that caused backups before it was cleared. One tree reported down across Chapman Highway at White School Road.

Campbell: Trees down across the county, two reported on houses. One tree down along Pinecrest Road -- authorities say they are having to navigate around downed trees there.

Union: Tree struck by lightning on Plain View Drive, trees reported down.