Trees toppled, 30,000+ lose power after strong summer storms hammer East Tennessee

Storms with intense winds and lightning formed Friday afternoon, causing tens of thousands of outages and knocking over several trees.

Strong storms made a mess in East Tennessee Friday evening, packing strong winds and intense lightning as they passed through.

As of 7 p.m., many areas saw flooding and trees down.

At least 30,000 people lost power across the area. More than 10,000 of those were spread across Knox County -- with large outages reported in Park City, Fountain City, Halls and near the old Knoxville Center Mall.

Sevier, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Campbell, Jefferson and Claiborne counties also reported several large outages in its areas.

Scattered storm damage was reported in Roane, Knox, Sevier and Scott Counties. Several people also shared photos of trees down across roads and on houses in places such as LaFollette and Fountain City.