Strong storms possible Monday and Tuesday across East Tennessee

A strong low pressure system moving through the region Monday will bring us a chance for scattered showers and a few strong storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our entire viewing area under a "marginal" risk for severe storms.

Heavy rain may be possible at times during the Monday morning commute but we should just see some general thunderstorms, nothing strong.

Winds will become breezy through the morning and the atmosphere will destabilize.

Between about 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., we could see some stronger storms develop.

The main impacts would likely be from the potential for strong to damaging wind gusts and hail up to the size of quarters... But we also can't rule out the chance for an isolated tornado.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and notifications.

Although these storms are not expected to be widespread in coverage, the threat still exists for impactful weather and we want you to be prepared, just in case.

Check back for updates throughout the morning and early afternoon!

Now to Tuesday...

Another wave of energy moving through the region will (again) bring us the chance for some strong to possibly severe storms.

As of now, timing appears to be from around noon to about 7 p.m. or so with the main threats being from the potential for damaging wind and hail, through we can't rule out an isolated tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area under a "slight" and "marginal" risk for strong to severe storms.

It's important not to get lost in the details.... Our *entire area* has the chance to see storms on Tuesday, this just means that areas shaded in yellow have a slightly higher chance than the areas in green.